DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The URS Rubber Duck Regatta may not be making a splash this year, but it will reprise its role on the big screen this fall.

On September 30, URS Rehabilitation Services will hold a final event celebrating the end of its fundraising campaign for children and adults with disabilities or special needs. The campaign will begin on Tuesday, August 2.

According to a release by United Rehabilitation Services, the Rubber Duck Regatta will again take place at the Dixie Twin Drive-in. During the celebration, URS said they will show drone footage of a past regatta on the drive-in’s two large screens. The winners will then be chosen by a random drawing.

After the regatta, the drive-in will show two movies: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and Hook, URS said. All proceeds from the Rubber Duck Regatta will benefit children and adults with disabilities or other special needs at URS.

Beginning on August 2, you can adopt a duck or several to support URS’s mission. According to the event website, you can adopt a single duck for $5. You can also adopt an entire flock of ducks for $100.

To adopt your ducks for disabilities, visit https://daytonducks.com/adopt-online. For more information, or to view a promotional video for the event, click here.