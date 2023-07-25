DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The URS Rubber Duck Regatta is returning in person for the first time since the pandemic.

On Tuesday, July 25, the United Rehabilitation Center held its kickoff for the Rubber Duck Regatta fundraiser at its center on Old Troy Pike.

The fundraising campaign, in which participants “adopt” a duck for $5 (or $25 for a set of six), will run from July 25 through Sept. 16.

On that September day, URS will drop 20,000 rubber ducks at RiverScape Metro Park during the Hispanic Heritage Festival. The adopters of the first eight ducks to be pulled from the river will win prizes ranging from a $500 Morris Furniture gift card to a trip for two to New Orleans. The Grand Prize is $5,000 toward the purchase or lease of a new Jeep Wrangler.

All proceeds from the event support vital programs for children and adults with developmental and acquired disabilities. For more information on what URS does for the community, you can visit their website here.

You can adopt your very own online at DaytonDucks.com or by texting the work ‘duck’ to 24365.