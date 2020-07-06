URS Rubber Duck Regatta pivots to virtual format

URS kicks-off annual Rubber Duck Regatta Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — United Rehabilitation Services (URS) will start selling ducks for its 17th Annual Rubber Duck Regatta on Friday, July 24.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, URS said this year’s regatta is pivoting to a different format – a virtual duck drop followed by a family-friendly movie at Dixie Twin Drive-in Friday, Sept. 18.

The event will begin at 8:15 p.m. and will cost $5 to enter per person over the age of five.

The prizes for the 2020 regatta are:

  • Floating home vacation package on beautiful Norris Lake
  • $1,000 Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Card
  • $1,000 Watson’s Gift Card
  • $500 Target Gift Card
  • Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers for a Year

Learn more by texting “DUCK” to 24365 or visit daytonducks.com.

