URS receives 5-star rating for Early Childhood Education program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United Rehabilitation Services’ (URS) Early Childhood Education Program has been awarded five stars in the Step Up to Quality Program (SUTQ) for a second three-year term.

SUTQ is a voluntary rating and improvement system for early learning and development programs in Ohio.

Licensed childcare providers can earn a rating of one to five stars by meeting an extensive list of quality benchmarks that go above and beyond licensing standards, in areas such as low child-to-staff ratios, group size, accreditation, higher education qualifications requiring all teachers have at least a bachelor’s degree, specialized training, and improved early learning standards.

“URS is committed to providing high-quality Early Childhood Education Programs so that all children are ready to learn when they enter Kindergarten regardless of their abilities,” says Dennis Grant, Executive Director of URS. “Only eight percent of child care centers in the state of Ohio have the highest rating of five stars.”

URS’ programs are licensed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and serve children, ages six weeks through 17 years, with and without disabilities.

For more information on the programs URS offers, visit their website.