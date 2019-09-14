URS ready to release thousands of ducks during Rubber Duck Regatta

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday, thousands of rubber ducks will be dropped from the Riverside Drive bridge as part of United Rehabilitation Services’ (URS) 16th annual Rubber Duck Regatta.

The Regatta Campaign is seven weeks long and ends with the exciting drop of at least 20,000 yellow rubber ducks into the Great Miami River during the Hispanic Heritage Festival.

All proceeds will benefit vital programs and therapies for local children and adults with disabilities.

The owners of the top eight ducks to finish will be awarded prizes such as a 5-night stay on a 2-bedroom floating home on Norris Lake with a pontoon boat rental from Aquaknox Marine, a $1,000 gift card to Kroger, $1,000 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card, $1,000 gift card to Watsons, Home Automation System with Amazon Echo Show/wireless security camera system, Burgers for a Year from Bagger Daves, $500 Morris Home gift card and Canes for a Year from Raising Cane’s.

Ducks can be adopted for $5 each, or $25 for a Quack Pack (6 ducks). Each Quack Pack also includes a free sub from Jersey Mike’s.

You can adopt ducks in the following ways:

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS