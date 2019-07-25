URS ready to kick off Rubber Duck Regatta

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United Rehabilitation Services’ 16th annual URS Rubber Duck Regatta kicks off on July 27.

The Regatta Campaign is seven weeks long and ends with the exciting drop of at least 20,000 yellow rubber ducks from the Riverside Drive Bridge into the Great Miami River on Saturday, September 14, at Riverscape MetroPark during the Hispanic Heritage Festival.

The owners of the top eight ducks to finish will be awarded prizes such as a 5-night stay on a 2-bedroom floating home on Norris Lake with a pontoon boat rental from Aquaknox Marine, a $1,000 gift card to Kroger, $1,000 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card, $1,000 gift card to Watsons, Home Automation System with Amazon Echo Show/wireless security camera system, Burgers for a Year from Bagger Daves, $500 Morris Home gift card and Canes for a Year from Raising Cane’s.

All proceeds will benefit vital programs and therapies for local children and adults with disabilities.

Ducks can be adopted for $5 each, or $25 for a Quack Pack (6 ducks). Each Quack Pack also includes a free sub from Jersey Mike’s.

You can adopt ducks in the following ways:

Online at DaytonDucks.com

Visit any Dayton-area Kroger store

Visit any Buffalo Wild Wings location

Call 235-DUCK

Visit Dot’s Market

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik will be on hand for the kick-off event, which takes place on July 27 at 11 am at the Kroger Marketplace, located at 3165 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek. There will be photo opportunities with Quackers the Duck, as well as this year’s Regatta Ambassador, 2-year-old Myah.

At just three weeks old, Myah came into contact with someone who was shedding the Herpes Simplex Virus and it attacked her brain.

As a result, she is epileptic, has Cerebral Palsy, severe brain damage, and is g-tube fed.

URS has a 63-year history of serving children and adults with a variety of developmental and acquired disabilities. For more information on the services they offer, click here.

