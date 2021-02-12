URS ready to continue reopening thanks to donated UVC sanitation system, new air filters

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United Rehabilitation Services’ facility is more than 60,000 square feet. That can be hard to keep completely sterile and virus free, but thanks to new technology, they say they’re ready to take the next step in reopening.

In late 2020, URS received a grant from the Bureau of Worker’s Compensation for four commercial air filters. They’re using these units in the highest density areas to make the air safer for those in their buildings.

They also received a gift from Harold and Mary Rieck of Rieck Services. The donation of about $17,000 paid for a new UVC Lamp System for the facilities

“We have all of the air going through these ultra violet lamps, supposedly it kills 95-98 percent of any virus or germs. I think its been a phenomenal thing,” shared Dennis Grant, executive director of URS.

Grant says he’s been seeing positive trends in case numbers at URS’ facilities, something of a light at the end of a tunnel.

This was their first week without any staff, clients or others connected to the organization quarantined for COVID.

With more people getting vaccinated, more safety measures in place at the facilities and the addition of this new technology, Grant says they’re ready to move towards further reopening services.

This includes a new employee training program for adults with disabilities scheduled to start in March.

“Right now, our focus is; we need to educate people to know that it is safe to participate in these group programs. Kids are back in school [and] we’re able to provide a safe environment,” said Grant. “So believe in us, put your faith in us, put your confidence in what we are doing because we care about your kids and adults. We want you back.”