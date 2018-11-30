URS provides relief for families

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Toni Hill is a nurse and a mother of two. In addition to school and daycare, some days with Journie and Genesis are busier than others – filled with appointments, therapy sessions, and specialists.

During Toni’s pregnancy with Journie, she learned she was missing a part of her brain, a condition known as Agenesis of Corpus Callosum.

“We also found out that she had microcephaly, which is small brain syndrome. So throughout her life, we’ve been finding different diagnoses with her,” says Toni.

Journie is nonverbal and relies on a wheelchair.

With Toni pursuing her nursing degree and working to meet Journie’s special needs, she found United Rehabilitation Services (URS).

“It was pretty exciting, because for us to find a place that has a nurse on staff, and then a lot of the actual Dayton daycare teachers or the school teachers here are very consistent,” says Toni. “She’s learned how to eat, how to pick up food, with occupational therapy. Then she’s also learned how to use her Mustang, where she’s able to navigate throughout the room with her equipment.”

While Journie receives the care she needs, URS allows families with multiple children to keep them all under one roof.

“Children like Genesis, which is your typical child, she has an understanding that there are other children with disabilities. Even within her class, she sees children with disabilities, and Genesis will take ahold of them and help them along the way.”

Toni admits there are struggles, but she works to surround herself with positive people, and says she finds that at URS.

“Just having the support of being able to talk to people here when I need a break or to debrief, tell them about my day, it makes a difference, too,” she says.

