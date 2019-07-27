URS kicks-off annual Rubber Duck Regatta

BEAVERCREEK — United Rehabilitation Services’ (URS) kicked-off their 16th Annual Rubber Duck Regatta Saturday morning.

The Regatta Campaign is seven weeks and culminates when 20,000 yellow rubber ducks from the Riverside Drive Bridge into the Great Miami River on Saturday, September 14 at Riverscape MetroPark.

Prizes will be awarded to the top eight finishing ducks.

Ducks can be adopted for $5 each or six ducks for $25.

All proceeds benefit vital programs and therapies for local children and adults with disabilities in our community.

For more information, visit daytonducks.com.