URS hosts annual Very Berry Picnic

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – United Rehabilitation Services held their annual Very Berry Picnic on Wednesday.

Top supporter Charles Berry met with URS staff and clients, where they all enjoyed a barbeque cookout.

Chuck also made an appearance in a duck costume in honor of the Rubber Duck Regatta

“You know, we’ve been doing this for about eight years now and every year, Mr. Berry comes out, we get all of our clients together, we have a big barbeque, and just really enjoy the day. We also give out prizes to the clients, and what’s really special is Mr. Berry is adopting one rubber duck for every one of the clients who attends URS,” said Dennis Grant, Executive Director of URS.

This year’s URS Rubber Duck Regatta is taking place September 15.