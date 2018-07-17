URS hosts 9th annual Art Splash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Children and adults of all abilities became artists for the day at United Rehabilitation Services.

The daycare and therapy center hosted its 9th annual Art Splash Tuesday.

Several local artists volunteered to spend the day creating visual and performance art with children, adults and seniors.

Organizers say the annual event has become bigger and better every year.

“It’s a sense of accomplishment, it instills confidence in them. It makes them feel good about themselves and they often find that they are actually helping their neighbor create their piece as well. So, it’s a way for them to give as much as take,” said Executive Director of United Rehabilitation Services Dennis Grant.

Grant says the work goes on display throughout the building and some are auctioned at their annual dinner in August.

The Art Splash is just one of many events held in conjunction with the 15th Annual URS Rubber Duck Regatta.

On Saturday, September 15, during the Hispanic Heritage Festival, 20,000 rubber ducks will be dropped into the Great Miami River at RiverScape MetroPark.

Ducks will be available for adoption beginning July 20. You can find more information online here.

