DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The United Rehabilitation Services (URS) held their 67th annual awards dinner on Tuesday evening.

2 NEWS Anchor John Seibel was at the event, where he had the opportunity to be the emcee for the dinner celebration.

The awards dinner is a time for URS to honor not only the people they are get the chance to serve, but the staff and community partners that help make their mission a reality. At the event, people were able too enjoy good food while being recognized for all of their good work helping kids and adults with disabilities.

“You can look around you tonight, and you will see a cadre of people that have truly made a difference in the lives of kids and adults with disabilities,” said URS CEO Dennis Grant.

The following individuals were awarded at the dinner:

Margaret Binkley Outstanding Client Award (Youth) – Willow Bullock

Margaret Binkley Outstanding Client Award (Adult) – Kevin Richardson

Outstanding Employee Award – Tracy Pohlabel

Employer of the Year Award – McDonald’s of Springfield

Corporate Volunteer Award – Marsh & McClennan Agency

Pay it Forward Award – Dayton Auto Auction & Sporty’s Trikes and Bikes

Berry Volunteer Service Award – John Kristoff

Harold F. Hilty Humanitarian Award – Jennifer Corcoran

Tuesday’s dinner was the first in-person event held by the group since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grant says URS was able to grow the amount of people they serve by 20 percent in 2023.