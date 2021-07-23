URS Duck Regatta kicks off for 2021

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The United Rehabilitation Services annual Duck Regatta kicked off Friday.

This is the 18th year for the event which is a major fundraiser for URS. You can adopt your ducks until the finale on Sept. 17 at Twin Dixie Drive-In. Ducks can be adopted online at https://daytonducks.com/adopt-online.

How you can get your duck:

  • Texting the word DUCK to 24365
  • Online at daytonducks.com
  • Dayton-area Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurants
  • Calling 235-DUCK (3825)

Prizes include:

  • GRAND PRIZE:  Enjoy a 5-night stay on a 2-bedroom floating home on beautiful Norris Lake in Tennessee with use of a pontoon boat. Vacation provided by Aquaknox Marine
  • SECOND PLACE:  $1,000 Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Card
  • THIRD PLACE:  $1,000 Speedway Gift Card
  • FOURTH PLACE:  $1,000 Watson’s Gift Card
  • FIFTH PLACE:  $1,000 Gift Card for Swim Lessons on Goldfish Swim School
  • SIXTH PLACE:  $500 VISA Gift Card courtesy of ICON General Contracting Services
  • SEVENTH PLACE:  $500 Gift Card to Target
  • EIGHTH PLACE:  $500 Gift Card for use at Morris Home or Ashley HomeStore
  • NINETH PLACE:  Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers for a Year! (Dayton-Area Locations, 52 Box Combo Meal coupons)

This year’s winners will be chosen by random computer drawing.

