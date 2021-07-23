URS Duck Regatta kicks off for 2021

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The United Rehabilitation Services annual Duck Regatta kicked off Friday.
This is the 18th year for the event which is a major fundraiser for URS. You can adopt your ducks until the finale on Sept. 17 at Twin Dixie Drive-In. Ducks can be adopted online at https://daytonducks.com/adopt-online.
How you can get your duck:
- Texting the word DUCK to 24365
- Online at daytonducks.com
- Dayton-area Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurants
- Calling 235-DUCK (3825)
Prizes include:
- GRAND PRIZE: Enjoy a 5-night stay on a 2-bedroom floating home on beautiful Norris Lake in Tennessee with use of a pontoon boat. Vacation provided by Aquaknox Marine
- SECOND PLACE: $1,000 Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Card
- THIRD PLACE: $1,000 Speedway Gift Card
- FOURTH PLACE: $1,000 Watson’s Gift Card
- FIFTH PLACE: $1,000 Gift Card for Swim Lessons on Goldfish Swim School
- SIXTH PLACE: $500 VISA Gift Card courtesy of ICON General Contracting Services
- SEVENTH PLACE: $500 Gift Card to Target
- EIGHTH PLACE: $500 Gift Card for use at Morris Home or Ashley HomeStore
- NINETH PLACE: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers for a Year! (Dayton-Area Locations, 52 Box Combo Meal coupons)
This year’s winners will be chosen by random computer drawing.