URS: Creating opportunities for adults

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United Rehabilitation Services has the buzz of a small city, whether inside the classrooms or the work rooms.

In 1954, Robin Johnson’s family joined other parent-advocates in laying the foundation for what is now URS more than 60 years ago.

Since the start, it has been giving individuals with disabilities a place to learn, grow, and socialize throughout their lifetimes.

“It’s treating these individuals just like anybody else and creating opportunities for them to have meaningful experiences in their lives,” says Dennis Grant, Executive Director for URS.

The adult services here also teach practical skills: clients use physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

Many use what they learn to volunteer and work in the community.

“We’re contributing to our work force by allowing those individuals to lead productive lives, to have some normalcy and a daily routine,” says Grant.

It provides a bit of normalcy for caregivers, too, providing support for families and helping to erase the stress of round-the-clock care.

For many clients, it’s a home away from home.

