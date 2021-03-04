URS celebrating people it serves, encouraging donations through March at Jersey Mike’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — United Rehabilitation Services is gearing up for Jersey Mike’s annual Day of Giving at the end of March, but prior to that, it’s celebrating the people it serves and encouraging people to donate.

Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving coincides with Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

“Part of our vision is to create the most inclusive society that we can,” says URS Executive Director Dennis Grant.

People can help with its mission by donating all month long to URS at Jersey Mike’s.

“You donate a dollar to URS. We get the dollar. You get a dollar off of your sub. You give two dollars you get free chips and a drink. If you donate five dollars you get a two for one on your sub,” describes Grant.

While everyone needs to eat, URS is hungry for the support with some of its subsidies expiring.

“We were very fortunate in 2020, we were able to obtain a lot of subsidies throughout the state of Ohio and the county. Although some of those have continued, we’re talking about a reduction of almost $900,000 in subsidies last year. At this point we’re looking at probably $35,000-$40,000 in the first quarter of 2021,” states Grant. “A lot of organizations like URS have really struggled with this pandemic. We’re still operating at about one-third of the normal number of adults that we’re able to serve because of state restrictions. We’re just over half enrolled in our child care program, and yet we have most of our staff back. So this kind of support really means a lot.”

URS has been serving children and adults with disabilities in our community for 65 years. For 11 years, Jersey Mike’s has been giving back. The top year brought in nearly $30,000 for URS in the month of March. This year, they’re hoping for that generosity again.

“We intend to be here for generations to come, and we’re going to get through the challenges we’re facing this year. And families need us,” says Grant.

Jersey Mike’s 11th annual Day of Giving is March 31st from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. On that day, 100% of sales will go to URS.

Jersey Mike’s has three Miami Valley locations: