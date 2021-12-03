DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One of the many goals at United Rehabilitation Services is preparing adults to work and to succeed while doing so. Workers at URS detail just how the Adult Ambassador at the organization is proving to be a great example of success.

Tom Acker is a man on the move. “Because I feel like I can do the job,” he confidently says. He is in his happy place working at Kettering Medical Center.

Jeremy Nelson is the employment services manager at United Rehabilitation Services. He says Tom is very driven. “He had one drive, and that was to find a job in the community. No matter what you did or what you talked about, that was his goal and that is what he was focused on.”

Tom has been laser focused for decades. Now 60 years old, he has been coming to URS since 1980 and is a staple in Adult Services.

Nelson says, “We could use Tom as a model for work ethic, caring and openness and ability to receive feedback and to take your job seriously, and that is not something you find all the time anymore.”

Nelson has worked with Tom for years. He says Tom makes it easy because once he’s in an interview, Tom’s personality sells itself.

Nelson admits finding work for his clients can be challenging, “But with cases like Tom’s, it’s a little easier to do things because he brings such a joyful spirit and a kindness and openness that not every participate brings.”

Betts adds, “Not everyone has a such a successful story as Tom, but I think just having that one person in our adult services to shine bright and be able to encourage other people is important.”

Like everything, it seems, that Tom puts his mind to, he does it well. He says he never stops, and he won’t stop because he’s not finished.

“I wanna take one more course,” Tom says. “To be with friends.”

Those friends want Tom there, too.