DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An urgent care that temporarily closed in the winter has announced it will reopen its doors in early April.

Reid Urgent Care in Richmond will be reopening their doors to the public on Thursday, April 6. People that are in need of seeing a professional for select types of medical care will be able to return to the original building at 1501 Chester Blvd. in Richmond, Ind.

The clinic closed around the beginning of 2023 following a winter weather blast from December 2022. The Miami Valley was hit with frigid temperatures and wintry conditions.

After conditions cleared, it was discovered that the storm had caused the water lines inside of the building to break.

“For the past three months, Urgent Care has been operating from the building at 1200 Chester Blvd. while cleanup work was completed at the 1501 Chester Blvd. facility,” Reid Health said.

The clinic at 1200 Chester Blvd. will operate for the last day on Wednesday, April 5 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. before moving back to the original location. When the clinic reopens, the normal operating hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.