URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A 78-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Champaign County Tuesday.

The Champaign County Sheriff said 78-year-old Ruth Thomas was pronounced dead after a crash at the intersection of SR-54 and E. Hickory Grove Road in Urbana Township on Nov. 30.

An initial investigation into the crash showed Thomas ran a stop sign on E. Hickory Grove Rd. at SR-54 and was hit by a car driven by a 24-year-old woman. After the impact, the car driven by Thomas came to rest in a nearby yard. The second vehicle continued after the crash and hit a utility pole and caught fire.

Both drivers were taken to Urbana Mercy Hospital for medical assessment and treatment. Ruth Thomas was declared dead. The 24-year-old was flown to an area hospital for additional treatment.

This incident is still under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.