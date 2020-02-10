Urbana soldier dies in Alaska traffic crash; 2 others injured

ANCHORAGE, Alasks (AP) – A head-on crash on the Parks Highway killed a 21-year-old Fort Wainwright soldier traveling to Anchorage for an intramural basketball tournament.

An Army spokesman says Cameron Logwood of Urbana, Ohio, died in the crash Friday afternoon.

Logwood was an aircraft fuel handler. Alaska State Troopers say the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. at Mile 161 of the Parks Highway near Willow.

A northbound one-ton pickup driven by 35-year-old Jeffrey Sanderson was rounding a curve when it was struck by compact sport utility vehicle driven by Logwood.

Two soldiers riding with Logwood were injured. One was treated and released. The other was reported as stable at an Anchorage hospital.