URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Urbana is looking to hear directly from community members on an ongoing construction project.

On Thursday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m., city residents and local businesses will be able to visit the Urbana Municipal Building to hear action steps, draft vision, goal statements surrounding the N. Main St. Corridor Project, according to our partners at the Urbana Daily Citizen.

If attending, you are asked to enter from the E. Market St. entrance.

Members of the community can fill out the project survey until Feb. 5. Questions on the survey include topics like new development, pedestrian access, zoning and more.

For additional information, visit the project’s main webpage.