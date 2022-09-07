CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are investigating a Champaign County crash that led to the death of a motorcyclist early Wednesday morning.

Dallas Bowles, 50, of Urbana was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the crash in the 8500 block of East U.S. 36 around 6 a.m., Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Holmes said.

On deputies’ arrival, it was discovered that Bowles was riding his 2007 Honda motorcycle on East U.S. Route 36 when he struck the side of a 2015 Honda Accord exiting a driveway.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Mercy Hospital Urbana where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Honda Accord did not suffer any visible injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.