Urbana mother donating kidney to 2-year-old daughter on dialysis

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — A little girl in Urbana has just been approved for a kidney transplant, giving her a second chance at life.

Emma Allen, who’s just shy of two, has recently been been approved for a kidney transplant at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with her mom as her donor.

“I would do anything to save her life,” tears up Emma’s mother, Tabatha Allen.

Emma’s medical problems started even before she was born.

“We were told when I was pregnant, she had a really small percent of chance of living,” says Tabatha. “She’s almost passed several times.”

Born prematurely at 33 weeks, Emma was on dialysis at five days old.

“Her kidney disease that she was born with is multicystic dysplastic kidney disease, which basically put her into end-stage renal failure, which is now her main diagnosis,” describes Tabatha.

The kidney transplant will take Emma off of dialysis. The surgery is expected to happen sometime in the summer.

“You don’t need both of your kidneys. You only need one. And it could really change these children’s lives,” says Tabatha.

Emma requires 24/7 care, will be on medications for her entire life, and will need multiple transplants.

You can donate to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association to help the Allens with expenses. March is National Kidney Awareness Month.