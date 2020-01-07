Urbana man indicted in his mother’s murder

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – An Urbana man was indicted Monday as he is accused of killing his mother in their home, according to our partners at the Urbana Daily Citizen.

Robert James “Jamie” Stevenson, 29, was indicted on six counts, including murder, in the killing of his mother Pamela K Combs, 66, at their home in the 600 block of Lionel Drive.

The six counts that the Champaign County Grandy Jury indicted Stevenson on include:

aggravated murder

murder

felonious assault

tampering with evidence

gross abuse of a corpse

aggravated menacing

The body of Combs was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where a forensic autopsy will be completed.

Police have not released what motive may have been or how the victim was killed.

Stevenson was transported to Tri-County Jail in Mechanicsburg where he was being held until his Tuesday arraignment.

