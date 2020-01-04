Urbana man charged with murdering his mother

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – Urbana police have charged a man with murder after they found his mother’s body in the home the two shared.

Robert James “Jamie” Stevenson, 29, was charged at the scene after police discovered his mother, 66-year old Pamela K. Combs deceased while performing a welfare check.

Stevenson was transported to Tri-County Jail in Mechanicsburg where he is being held on a $500,000 bond pending his initial court appearance in Champaign County Municipal Court on Monday, January 6.

Police said that additional charges may be forthcoming.

The body of Combs was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where a forensic autopsy will be completed.

Police have not released what motive may have been or how the victim was killed.

