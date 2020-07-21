Urbana Frisch’s Big Boy will not reopen with other locations

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Frisch’s Big Boy has decided to reopen restaurants across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, but its Urbana location will not be one of them.

The restaurant franchise unveiled its plans Monday, saying that “due to the impact of the pandemic, some of our Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants in Ohio and Kentucky will no reopen.” Other locations will reopen for drive-thru and carryout, with even more being reopened for dine-in customers.

Employees at any location that will no be reopening were invited to join teams at nearby Frisch’s, according to the restaurant franchise.

The Moraine location will reopen for drive-thru and carryout only, but other nearby locations will be offer dine-in services:

Englewood

Kettering

West Springfield

West Hamilton

Xenia

Troy

Lebanon

Bellbrook

Bethel

Towne Mall

Sidney

Springfield

Colonel Glenn

Huber Heights

Eaton

Beavercreek

Tipp City

Bridgewater Falls

Benchwood

