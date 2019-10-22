Urbana fire, police looking for information in arson investigation

URBANA- The fire department in Urbana is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information on an arson investigation.

According to the Urbana Daily Citizen, fire officials are looking for suspects connected to three fire events at the rear of the vacant Douglas Hotel on Miami Street.

They say the fires have happened within the last two months, starting September 6th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Urbana Police Division Crime Tip Hotline at 937-652-HELP (4357) or Capt. Jason Croker of the Urbana Fire Division at 937-652-4371. All tipsters may remain anonymous.