DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck crashed into a local gas station early Thursday morning.

According to authorities at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a UPS semi-truck crashed into the Circle K building at 600 Orchard Lane. Deputies responded just after 6 a.m. and found that no one was injured in the collision.

At this time, the cause of the crash remains under investigation, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office is currently in contact with UPS.