DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We have been in a cold weather pattern this week, with our first 20-degree temperatures of the season officially recorded in Dayton. The growing season is now over, so the National Weather Service will no longer issue Frost Advisories or Freeze Warnings.

If your high school football team is fighting to advance in the playoffs, it will be a very chilly evening. Grab the stadium blankets and hot chocolate, as temperatures will drop through the 40s. The good news, it will be dry for all the games.

If you have been bringing in your potted plants each night, you will only have to do that one more night before we don’t have to worry about cold for a while. Tonight, temperatures will drop down into the upper 20s to right around 30-degrees.

This may be your last weekend to check out the changing leaves in the region. Most locations are at peak color right now.

But the freezing temperatures this week have caused some trees to quickly drop their leaves. So whether you’re heading out to view the fall sights, or staying home to clean up your own yard, the weekend weather looks fantastic!

In fact, we expect dry weather and a continued warming trend through the first half of next week. A mid-late week storm will bring some big changes for the following weekend. If you wait to do yard clean up, or to take down/put up outdoor decorations, it will feel much LESS pleasant a week from now, with colder air in place.

So enjoy the warm-up while it’s here! The average high by the end of the month is only 44-degrees, and the normal low drops to 29-degrees by the 30th.