Upper Valley Mall to close in June

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Upper Valley Mall in Springfield will close in June.

The Board of Clark County Commissioners and the Clark County Land Reutilization Corp. said Thursday it will close the Upper Valley Mall to the public on June 16, 2021.

The Board said the Upper Valley Mall has been a staple of the Springfield and Clark County community since opening in 1970. However, the loss of anchor tenants over the last decade, along with changes in retail economy, has caused the Land Bank to explore other opportunities for the property.

“This area remains viable as an economic driver for the community and could be repurposed in any number of ways from light industrial to mixed use development,” said Clark County Land Reutilization Corp. Executive Director Ethan Harris. “The property has great access and carrying capacities, and I’m confident we will quickly find a new use for the property as we continue to prepare and market it for new ownership.”

The Board of Clark County Commissioners backed a $3 million loan in 2018 to allow the Clark County Land Reutilization Corp. to purchase the property. The Land Bank has operated the facility as it searched for a prospective developer to breathe new life into the property. Despite the closure, the Land Bank will continue to market the facility to developers for future use.

“I have many fond memories of the Upper Valley Mall, and what it once was, and I’m sure many others do as well,” said Clark County Commission President and Clark County Land Reutilization Corp. Board Member Melanie Flax Wilt. “It’s time to re-imagine what this property can do for our community’s future under different ownership and a new use.”

According to the Board, the Clark County Combined Health District’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic will not be affected by the mall’s closure.