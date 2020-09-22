UPDATE: Trump supporters respond after rally

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Trump supporters, many of whom stood outside Wright Brothers Aero for hours to see the President, responded after the rally, many saying it was worth the wait.

As supporters began heading out of the airport just before 7 p.m. 2 NEWS captured responses from those who’d sat in on the event.

Kandi Burgess, a Miami County resident, said based on the energy at the rally, she feels optimistic that Trump will be elected to four more years in office.

“I’m seen a lot of support for President Trump,” she said. “There’s a lot of people that love his policies [and] what he’s doing. Four more years, I do believe, this November. Four more years for Trump.”

Supporter Judith McKitrick from Tipp City said she went to the rally because she prefers to hear Trump speak in person rather than on TV. She said his message made her feel certain that he is the candidate for the job, adding the country will go down the wrong path if he is not in office.

“I just really believe that our country is headed into a really dark place if he isn’t re-elected.”

Englewood resident, Larry Mileski, agreed. He said he feels the country needs someone as resilient and firm as Trump to keep the country from faltering.

“In these hard times we need somebody that is strong, not wishy washy.”

And supporter Tara Kiger said she drove from Cincinnati area to hear what the president had to say, and left convinced that is the right for the country.

“Well he has brought a lot of jobs to the United States. He has also created the 50 percent tariff for China so that he can recreate jobs here by bringing their factories here if they choose to build here. He’s also made the Mideast peace deal.”