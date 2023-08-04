Officers responded to a call at 9:09 p.m. Thursday about a domestic disturbance at a home. By 9:15 p.m., police had arrived at the residence and multiple shots had been fired.

Kettering Police identify the man who was shot as 25-year-old Antonio Rose. He lived nearby and was the ex-boyfriend of the woman who lived where the call originated on Hadley Avenue.

Police say that Rose slit his own wrist and barricaded himself in the apartment. When officers arrived, Rose did not listen to police commands, resulting in an officer firing multiple shots and striking him.

The suspect is recovering at a local medical center, but his condition is unclear. Once discharged, he will be transferred to the county jail to face a Grand Jury.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor has approved several charges including felony abduction, felony burglary and several misdemeanors.

The officer involved was not hurt and is on administrative leave while Kettering Police complete an internal investigation. The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) is handling the criminal investigation into the shooting.