UPDATE: Driver killed in I-75 crash in Shelby County has been identified
PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver killed in a crash on I-75 northbound in Shelby County on Thursday has been identified.
Three semis and three passenger cars were involved in the accident. Preliminary investigation reveals that one of the semis failed to slow down for traffic and struck the rear of the other vehicles.
As a result, two semis and a pickup truck collided and wound up in the median, where they caught fire.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that 60-year-old Debra Hurst of Dayton had been driving one of the passenger cars and was pronounced dead at the scene. One other driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
One of the semis had been carrying soybeans which spilled out onto the roadway.
All lanes of I-75 North and South have been re-opened and traffic is back to normal.
Responders from Sidney Police Department, Sidney Fire and EMS, Anna Fire and EMS, Botkins Fire and EMS, as well as troopers assisted at the scene.
Ohio Department of Transportation crews were on scene helping the wrecker companies with cleanup and providing alternate routes for travel while the interstate was backed up.
The crash remains under investigation.
Previous
Dayton's Tech Town receives new...
Next
62-year-old indicted for child...
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Fair visitors encouraged to practice good hygiene when exposed to livestock exhibits
Environmental Health Director with Greene County Public Health, Jeff Webb, talked with 2 NEWS about tips on how to stay healthy at the fairRead More »
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Dayton's Tech Town receives new funding from the state
The project will include the convergence of cutting-edge technologies and collaborations between the Air Force Research Laboratory and other organizations like the Ohio State University.Read More »
-
UPDATE: Driver killed in I-75 crash in Shelby County has been identified
Three semis and three passenger cars were involved in the accident. Preliminary investigation reveals that one of the semis failed to slow down for traffic and struck the rear of the other vehicles.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
62-year-old indicted for child pornography
The Kettering Police Department responded to a call about a memory card that reportedly contained pictures of child pornography. 62-year-old Jeff McDonald was identified as the owner of the memory card, and as a result the Dayton Police Department was notified and began an investigation of McDonald’s memory card and his cell phone.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Four people indicted for marijuana grow operation in Montgomery County
The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) received information back in September of 2017 about a large marijuana cultivation and distribution organization.Read More »