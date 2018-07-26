UPDATE: Driver killed in I-75 crash in Shelby County has been identified Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Devero Bogart) [ + - ] Video

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver killed in a crash on I-75 northbound in Shelby County on Thursday has been identified.

Three semis and three passenger cars were involved in the accident. Preliminary investigation reveals that one of the semis failed to slow down for traffic and struck the rear of the other vehicles.

As a result, two semis and a pickup truck collided and wound up in the median, where they caught fire.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that 60-year-old Debra Hurst of Dayton had been driving one of the passenger cars and was pronounced dead at the scene. One other driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One of the semis had been carrying soybeans which spilled out onto the roadway.

All lanes of I-75 North and South have been re-opened and traffic is back to normal.

Responders from Sidney Police Department, Sidney Fire and EMS, Anna Fire and EMS, Botkins Fire and EMS, as well as troopers assisted at the scene.

Ohio Department of Transportation crews were on scene helping the wrecker companies with cleanup and providing alternate routes for travel while the interstate was backed up.

The crash remains under investigation.