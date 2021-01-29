Update: Business at Dayton landmark, The Neon, slowly beginning to improve

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Small businesses have endured difficult and unprecedented times throughout the pandemic, but one of Dayton’s staples, The Neon, is finally beginning to see some improvements.

Manager of the theater, Jonathan McNeal, said, “We’ve seen some ebbs and flows of good business. The last lockdown certainly hurt a bit back in November, but we have seen some promising return here and there.”

He said they’ve seen more traffic over the last few weeks in particular, but feels people still have reservations about patronizing a theater due to health concerns.

“I think if you think about going to the movies, it’s actually one of the safer things. People are all facing the same direction. People are whispering at most, are mostly quiet. We require masks unless you’re in your assigned seat and eating. So if you’re willing to go to restaurants or the grocery store or anything like that, we feel like we’re even safer.”

In addition to general safety measures, McNeal said they’re exceeding state requirements to put guests at ease, blocking off every other row and adding new filtration systems to the space.

“We have put in new Aerobioticx systems here, which are units that use HEPA filtration and UV lighting, and they’re the same units used by the Cleveland Clinic and we think that that should help ease some customers’ minds in addition to everything else that we’ve done.”

Even with slight improvements in business, McNeal said The Neon is not out of the woods yet, and community members can still help by buying tickets or purchasing movies through their virtual cinema.

The Neon’s online collection of movies can be found here.