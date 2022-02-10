MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County has two vaccination testing and vaccination sites scheduled for Thursday and Friday, February 10 and 11.

PHDMC said that the clinics will provide all doses to those who qualify, however they are by appointment only.

The first takes place on February 10 from 2 pm until 5 pm at Sinclair Centerville at 5800 Clyo Road. You can register here.

If you miss that one, you can register for Friday’s clinic from 9 am until 12 pm at the Northwest Recreation Center at 1600 Princeton Drive in Dayton. Click here to register.

Both clinics are by appointment only, and children under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.