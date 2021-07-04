Upcoming movie series at the Neon highlighting Black art, stories, and businesses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Scripted in Black (SIB), a multi-disciplinary art collective started in Dayton, is kicking off a community-forward movie series in July.

Dana Graham is the creative mind behind Scripted in Black and says she’s excited for the community conversations that will come from it.

“The idea [for SIB] really came out of frustration,” she said. “I felt like representation of our stories weren’t as authentic as they should be. “[Now] we have community conversation, we have cinema [and] those different aspects are fusing together to create a very nice eclectic experience.”

The movie night series is for the next three weeks, on Thursday, starting July 8 at 6 pm. Every week, a new Black-owned business will sponsor a film of their choice that highlights Black stories and facilitate a conversation. People of all backgrounds are invited to participate, and their attendance will support these small, locally-owned, minority businesses based in Dayton.

“I wanted it to be something fun, [and] expressive but also something that the community can enjoy,” said Graham.

She also says she wanted this movie series to give people an outlet to connect with others, since many haven’t had the chance to do that because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s exciting for me because I feel that it’s activating joy back into our community. [It’s] a different kind of perspective than just being by yourself….or being quarantined,” said Graham. “It’s a coming- together, [and] it’s a community aspect that I really want people to feel at the end of this.”

