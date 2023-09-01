DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Riders across Dayton can ride the RTA bus for free on Labor Day.

Only on Monday, Sept. 4, riders will be able to go to their designated destination for no charge.

The RTA bus featuring different aspects and locations of the city will be included in the Holiday at Home parade from 9 a.m. to noon. Bart Simpson is featured as a design on the bus, whom is voiced by Kettering native Nancy Cartwright.

Far Hills Avenue between Dorothy Lane and Shroyer Road will be closed during the parade beginning at 9 a.m., meaning Route 6 will be temporarily rerouted. While the parade is ongoing, the bus will turn left onto Dorothy Lane, right onto Shroyer Road and left onto Far Hills Avenue.

The northbound route will be rerouted in the reverse order.

Route closures will include the following stops:

628

630

631

632

633

637

638

639

640

641

642

643

2184

2183

7056

7159