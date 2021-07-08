Upcoming concerts at Rose Music Center gaining traction, beginning to sell out

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The REO Speedwagon concert at the Rose Music Center has officially sold out, marking the band’s third consecutive sold out show at the venue, according to Music and Event Management, Inc.

The company said low ticket alerts are also in effect for the upcoming Brantley Gilbert, John Legend, Brit Floyd and ZZ Top concerts.

Music and Event Management is encouraging anyone who would like to attend the concerts to purchase tickets early to avoid missing out.

