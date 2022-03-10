DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – March is a big month for basketball fans and for the next 10 days all eyes will be on Dayton.

Thursday kicked off the 2022 Girls High School Basketball State Tournament, then UD Arena will welcome back the First Four of the NCAA Tournament, and the week will close out with the 2022 Boys High School Basketball State Tournament.

“All of these tournaments will bring over $5 million in direct spending, economic impact to the region. And that’s a very conservative estimate of direct spending only,” Jacquelyn Powell, president and CEO of the Dayton Conventions and Visitors Bureau, said.

That business is helpful after the uncertainty of the pandemic. Restaurants missed out the last two years on the extra income these tournaments usually bring to the area.

“We think people are going to be downtown, they’re going to be in different parts of Dayton at the tournament as well as taking in other sites. So combined with St. Patrick’s Day, it’s going to bring some much needed dollars to the hospitality industry in Dayton,” Liz Valenti, chef and co-owner of Wheat Penny Oven and Bar, said.

These restaurants will be seating visitors all week, which is a relief for those hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s great. Anytime you bring extra people down here, we get the foot traffic and they come here before they go to the game, they come to the other places. It does a lot for us and it’s a great opportunity for us to show people what we can do,” Nick Brandell, general manager of Jimmy’s Ladder 11, said.

Despite the challenges these businesses faced, employees are thrilled to welcome basketball fans back to Dayton.

“I get to keep all of my staff working, my staff is making good money. Just everybody wins and that’s why this is so great. That is why March is such a special time down here,” Larry Adkisson, general manager of Milano’s on Brown St., said.