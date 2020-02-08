Up to an inch of snow possible across the Miami Valley today

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BUTLER, WARREN AND CLINTON COUNTIES UNTIL 10 AM***

Snow is falling across the Miami Valley this morning. There will be slick spots on the roads, so you may need to leave some extra time to reach your destination. Up to an inch of additional accumulation is possible today. Snow will become more scattered this afternoon and finally come to an end this evening.

TODAY: Snow likely, breezy with up to an inch of accumulation. High near 35

Generally under an inch of snow is in the forecast for today.

Scattered areas of snow will cause some slick spots on the roads today.