Unseasonably warm with gusty winds and limited sunshine today

Clouds will thicken today and limit the amount of sunshine that we will see. But it will still be dry and much warmer with gusty winds. Temperatures climb to around 80 this afternoon. This evening there may be an isolated shower, but more widespread showers develop overnight.

TODAY: Breezy and much warmer. Increasing clouds. High 80

TONIGHT: Showers develop. Mild. Low 60

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Not as warm. High 73

A cold front swings through the Ohio Valley on Tuesday bringing in another round of showers and storms. Temperatures will cool once the front passes. Highs for the rest of the week will be around 60.