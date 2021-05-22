Unseasonably warm this weekend with highs in the 80s

High pressure is anchored over the east coast this weekend and that will keep the Miami Valley dry. Normal high this time of the year is 76 and highs over the weekend should remain well above normal with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There should be quite a few clouds around today and at times it may become completely overcast.
TODAY: Variable cloud cover, very warm. Highs near 85
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 63
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, continued warm and slightly more humid. High 87
Above normal highs continue for much of the next several days with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Next organized system comes in on Wednesday.