Bonus summer time warmth continues through the upcoming week

Another really nice day shaping up. Some scattered debris clouds are possible due to a weakening complex of showers and storm, especially across the northern Miami Valley. Tonight and Monday morning, there is a very slight chance of a sprinkle, but most areas will remain dry.

TODAY: Becoming breezy and very warm. High 87

Becoming quite warm this afternoon
Plenty of sunscreen and water needed for the game today

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Sprinkle? Low 66

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. AM sprinkle? High 86

Dry conditions and above normal highs will continue for the week ahead. Highs will gradually increase to near 90 by the end of the week.

