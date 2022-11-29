Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for a suspect after a suspicious item was thrown onto the steps of Dayton’s city hall.

According to the Dayton Police Department, the Dayton Bomb Squad was called to city hall after someone threw an unknown item onto the building steps.

Police blocked off several roads around the building while the bomb squad investigated. The suspicious item was later deemed to be harmless, and no one was injured in the incident. The roads have since reopened.

Police are currently searching for the person who threw the item. According to authorities, the suspect may face a charge of inducing panic.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Dayton Police or Crimestoppers at 222 STOP.