DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton has welcomed a new provost and executive vice president of academic affairs.

Dr. Darlene Weaver began her tenure July 1 after the retirement of Dr. Paul Benson. She is the university’s first externally hired provost and is responsible for overseeing all academic workings.

She said her vision is to build on the strengths that are already in place at the University of Dayton.

“There’s a terrific leadership team here and a very strong culture,” Dr. Weaver said.

“I was acquainted with the University of Dayton before being hired here and was really struck by the excellence of its programs, the vibrant student life and its really thoughtful strategies in terms of engaging and collaborating with local and regional partners, so I’m excited to come in and to help advance the good work that is already underway here.”

Dr. Weaver is also the first woman to hold this executive-level leadership role within the university. She said that she is honored to be a part of a symbolic milestone, but above all, she is looking forward to enacting positive change within the campus community.

“It’s an important symbolic milestone for the university, so I’m certainly honored to have the opportunity to play that role in the university’s long and storied history. If there is some way in which that helps other women see themselves and see potential for themselves in academic leadership, then that’s terrific,” Dr. Weaver said.

“The representational piece is important, but for me, what brings me tremendous joy is and excitement is to share in the work that we’re able to do, and that work is oriented to benefitting others, our students, our faculty, our staff, and the community around us.”

She said that she is committed to promoting student outcomes, and an important element of that is increasing access to education.

“I myself was a Pell Grant recipient,” Dr. Weaver said. “I couldn’t have made it to a university without those forms of support and without people in my corner supporting my development and persistence to a degree, and I’m really honored and thrilled to have a positional opportunity now to help drive that same sort of support for students for whom a college degree might otherwise be out of reach.”

Dr. Weaver previously served as associate provost for academic affairs at Duquesne University.

She said she is deeply honored and excited to be part of the University of Dayton and looks forward to partnering with the talented students, faculty and staff.