University of Dayton’s closure affecting nearby businesses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Earlier this week, University of Dayton suspended in-person classes and asked students to return home, and businesses along Brown Street said they are going to take a hit.

At Jimmie’s Ladder 11, the manager said they have not felt the full force yet of UD’s closure but are expecting it to affect business.

On top of that, the NCAA initially closed the First Four to spectators, then canceled the tournament all together, which the manager said will definitely impact businesses across the city.

On Thursday afternoon around lunch time, Brown Street looked abnormally bare.

There were customers at Jimmie’s Ladder 11, but the manager, Brad Hull, said they’re anticipating that to change.

“With UD campus closing, the past couple days we’ve had parents coming down to pick their kids up so we’ve seen a little bit of influx of business as far as that’s concerned, but as far as the day-to-day business, it’s going to affect us a little bit because they’re right up the street from us,” said Hull. “I mean as far as foot traffic and commuters between there and downtown, we’re going to feel it.”

On top of that, he said they will feel the impact of the spectator ban at upcoming First Four. After Hull spoke with 2 NEWS, the NCAA cancelled the tournament all toghether.

The Dayton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau said First Four normally brings in about $4.6 million in direct spending to the Miami Valley.

“We’ve hosted everything from teams to alumni here in our upstairs party loft and the greenhouse behind here, so those were target things that always get booked around that time, and with that loss of business, it’s going to hurt us,” said Hull.

Finally, Hull said some of their employees are UD students who have been told to return home so they’ve had to find ways to fill those needs. But through it all, Hull is remaining hopeful.

“Hopefully they’ll come back and bring their parents back onto campus and we’ve got a bunch more business again,” said Hull.