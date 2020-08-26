University of Dayton to send students home, enforce disciplinary actions over COVID-19 safety violations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton is in the process of sending multiple students home for violating COVID-19 safety protocols and is reviewing disciplinary actions for others, according to university officials.

The students sent home will study remotely but they will not be able to live on campus.

Around 100 students have been referred for disciplinary action, some have been sanctioned while others could face sanctions depending on the outcome of their cases. Sanctions may vary but could include suspension.

University officials said that all students were required to complete training on the university’s requirements and procedures. Students signed agreements saying they would follow the protocols the university put forth.

UD officials plan to continue enforcing safety protocols.

