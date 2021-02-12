University of Dayton to co-host online esports tournament for students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton is co-hosting an online esports tournament for students to compete in during its spring semester.

The event will be co-hosted by the university’s Department of Health and Sport Science and a local sports center, Connect E-Sports. Students will be able to compete throughout February in popular video games like Rocket League, Super Smash Brothers, NBA2K and Call of Duty.

“The esports are rapidly growing in popularity across college campuses. With this tournament, we hope it helps connecting UD community in an unconventional while entertaining way,” said Dr. Haozhou Pu, Assistant Professor from the Department of Health and Sport Science.

