University of Dayton students start school with mixed emotions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Normally, the start of the school year brings nerves of excitement. However, University of Dayton students are feeling otherwise.

“Nervous, I think we’re starting to really realize that this is super, super bad like we should’ve known from the beginning obviously and now we’re going to treat it very seriously,” said Junior Jonah Deasy.

On Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours before the first day of classes, the University of Dayton announced they are switching to virtual learning for the first week of classes due to coronavirus cases rising on campus, leaving students wondering if they should stay or leave.

“I’m actually shocked it was this quick, now people are saying we’ve gone to level three and I was really hoping we’d make it to November but it almost doesn’t seem like it,” said Junior Stacy Gathof.

The university is now in “Status 3- Yellow”, meaning there’s an outbreak that might be difficult to trace. They are one step away from worsening to Level Four, in which students with the ability to return home may be asked to do so. The sudden change seems to have concerned some students.

“It’s a little scary because we’ve been dealing with this pandemic for months now and it hasn’t really gotten better,” said Freshman Kieley Anderson. “So the fact cases are getting higher, it is a little scary but I feel like if everyone does their part and wears their masks, then it can only get better.”

According to the University of Dayton’s website, the different status’ will have different protocols.

Status 3 – YELLOW – CAUTION: An outbreak occurs where the ability to contact trace with high confidence makes it difficult to identify a specific area for containment, isolation and remediation. It may be necessary to close affected areas or buildings, isolate or move affected students, and/or ask impacted employees to move to remote operations. Some courses may switch to strictly online modality and impacted residents may be asked to shelter in place (stay and study in their rooms).

Status 4 – RED – WARNING: In the event contact tracing cannot reliably identify affected parties or spaces and contain the spread of COVID-19 campuswide, the University may switch all students to fully remote learning while staying in their on-campus residences. Commuter students will not come to campus and will use virtual learning tools. Students with the ability to return home may be asked to do so. Impacted employees will be asked to work remotely. The University will return to more normal, in-person operations once it can contain the outbreak.

Status 5 – PURPLE – VACATE: If the spread of COVID-19 on campus or locally is such that public health guidance or direction, or the University administration with the advice of our medical panel deems it critically necessary for the safety of our entire campus community to move students off campus to continue their classes, the University will initiate the following process:

1. Students within 400 miles of campus have 24 hours to move out of their on-campus residences.

2. All other domestic students will have 48 hours to move out of their on-campus residences.

3. International students can work with CIP regarding any special accommodations.

4. Students unable to move out of their on-campus residences in the allotted time can email housing@udayton.edu to make alternate arrangements.

5. Should an immediate evacuation of campus be necessary such that students cannot take their belongings with them, the University will contact students at a later date about a possible move-out process.

According to the staff’s email, they will re-evaluate the campus’s status at the end of the week.