University of Dayton students sent home for violating COVID-19 safety protocols, others could face suspension

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- The University of Dayton (UD) shared that they are in the process of sending multiple students home for violating COVID-19 safety protocols. These students are not being suspended, they will be able to continue studying remotely but can no longer live on campus. In addition, more than 100 students have been referred for disciplinary action and have been sanctioned or face sanctions depending on the outcome of their cases. Those sanctions will vary and could include suspension.

For now, the situation is fluid according to UD officials and the number of students being sent home is not being disclosed.

Some students still on campus Wednesday say this is a fair consequence for these students.

“If you’re not going to follow the rules then you don’t deserve to be on campus,” said Sololeya, a UD Senior.

School officials say that before school started, all students were required to complete training on the University’s requirements and procedures designed with input from local health officials and a panel of local medical experts to reduce the spread of coronavirus. These students were required to sign an agreement to follow these protocols.

If students are seen violating these protocols, they can be reported by their peers or other witnesses to a Resident Assistant, Neighborhood Fellow, Public Safety officer, professor or another appropriate person.

Public safety officers, housing officials and the Dean of Students office will be enforcing the rules.

“It is UD, we do like to have a good time, said Kayla, a sophomore.” But if we could stay on campus longer and get a good system going then we can have a good time safely.”

” It’s really hard when you see the underclassmen that think ‘We have plenty more time [on campus],’ and don’t take it seriously because [seniors] don’t have any more time [on campus],” said Sololeya.

“[COVID} is very real,” said Chloe, a UD senior. “It’s also our responsibility to [be safe] so we can stay on campus because its not just us… there’s a greater community that we need to worry about.”