Local News

University of Dayton students participate in MLK Day of Service

By:

Posted: Jan 26, 2019 07:02 PM EST

Updated: Jan 26, 2019 07:02 PM EST

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Students and staff from the University of Dayton took part in a day of service at the Dakota Center Saturday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 

The group is reflecting on Dr. King's legacy and looking for ways to incorporate his teachings in communities throughout Dayton. 

Samantha Kennedy is a campus minister of community outreach. She says, "Students and staff can see them as a part of this legacy, see themselves as a part of this theme and really commit themselves to working for service and social justice. And to see how those two things fit together." 

More than a dozen volunteers committed their time to the event. 

 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local