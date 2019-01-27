University of Dayton students participate in MLK Day of Service

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Students and staff from the University of Dayton took part in a day of service at the Dakota Center Saturday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The group is reflecting on Dr. King's legacy and looking for ways to incorporate his teachings in communities throughout Dayton.

Samantha Kennedy is a campus minister of community outreach. She says, "Students and staff can see them as a part of this legacy, see themselves as a part of this theme and really commit themselves to working for service and social justice. And to see how those two things fit together."

More than a dozen volunteers committed their time to the event.

